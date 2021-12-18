Sea Breeze Fire Department hosts annual Christmas event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sea Breeze Fire Department hosted its annual Christmas parade and fireworks show Saturday.
The firework display occurred after the end of the parade on Culver Road.
This year marked the 12 year of the event.
