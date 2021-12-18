Sea Breeze Fire Department hosts annual Christmas event

*The forecast above is from News 8 at 11pm Friday. Tune into News 8 at 11 on Saturday for the latest forecast!*

Saturday Update: A wintry mix of snow and sleet has switched over to mostly rain this afternoon as warm air aloft has temporarily taken over. This has greatly reduced the amount of snow leftover on the ground that fell from this morning. If you're heading out this evening you'll have to brush off a manageable inch or so of heavy, wet snow off the car if you haven't done so already where the warm air hasn't melted it yet.