Scouting For Food to help Foodlink Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Scouts will be collecting food March 16-23 to support Foodlink and food cupboards across the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Scout Executive and CEO Stephen Hoitt of the Seneca Waterways Council - Boy Scouts of America, Kieran Hitchings of Troop 178 in Gates-Chili, and Emily Diaz, the Member Services Capacity Coordinator at Foodlink, discussed Scouting For Food Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

"Last year we collected sixty-tons of food through our Scouting for Food food drive," said Hoitt. "This year we're kind of expanding it and making it bigger. It's a two-weekend event, like you said. It starts the first weekend with Scouts going door-to-door. They'll be delivering stickers for doors, as well as bags. They also will be manning Tops stores as well in the first weekend. There are week-long collections through Tops and with a number of drop sites. Scouts will come back on the twenty-third, door-to-door, to fill up those bags, collect them, and then bring them back to our collection centers."

In addition to Top Friendly Markets, drop sites include Block Advisors, H&R Block and DiBella's Subs.

Hitchings has participated in Scouting For Food for several years. "It's a great opportunity to just go out and just do your good turn," he said. "You're doing a great service to all those people who are less fortunate and don't have that food for their dinners, lunches and basic meals. You're going out there, and you're having a great time, and doing a great turn for people who are less fortunate."

Foodlink recently celebrated its fortieth anniversary. "We are really grateful for this partnership to help bring more awareness to the need in our community," said Diaz. "Foodlink serves ten counties in the Finger Lakes region. Within that, we're looking at about a hundred and fifty thousand individuals who are considered food insecure, fifty thousand of which are children."

More information can be found online at SenecaWaterways.org or by calling (585) 244-4210.

For more information about Foodlink, visit foodlinkny.org.