ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Helping those on the margins of society is what’s driving one local boy who is working to become an Eagle Scout to do good and give back to the community.

Meet Austin Gillis: this young scout and McQuaid student put together a sensory garden in Rochester.

The idea was to help folks with intellectual disabilities to have a place to rest and enjoy. Gillis says it’s something he hopes everyone here can benefit from.

The garden was a year in the making, with lots of help from the community.

Phyllis Ehrmentraut from ARC of Monroe says, “I’m actually so proud of him because when we initially talked about doing this project, I threw an awful lot of ideas – pictures from Pinterest, and things that I liked – big boxes of things, and said see what you can do. And I think he’s done even more than what I had given him initially.”

The sensory garden is located at Ballantyne Park in Rochester. It’s free for anyone in the community to enjoy.