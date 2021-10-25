Scorpion found inside Rochester package delivered from Hawaii

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a package delivered Monday from Hawaii had a scary surprise inside.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to Arlington Street around 4:10 p.m. for the report of a call that there were scorpions inside of a package that someone received from an online order.

Once on scene, officers determined that the caller had ordered an item from Hawaii over the internet and when they received the package, they found a scorpion inside.

Police say this did not appear to be intentional, adding that the scorpion may have entered the packaging before it was shipped, or inside the item that was shipped.

Officials say there are no scorpions in the area that pose any risky to residents.