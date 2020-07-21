Scio Street Neighborhood project would put homes and businesses in empty lots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A community leader is asking the city for help to re-develop businesses and homes in the Scio Street Neighborhood through the the ‘Scio Street Business and Home Development project.’

Empty lots are scattered all throughout the area by Scio Street, but as part of the Scio Street Business and Home Development project, leaders are hoping to transform the area by bringing in homes and businesses that will hopefully uplift the community.

Homeowners in the Scio Street area have watched properties get torn down but never replaced — leaving empty lots like these.

“What can you do with a empty lot, nothing. There’s no landscaping there’s no chairs. there’s nothing for anybody to feel connected to,” said a homeowner in the area.

Building a sense of community, as well as building homes and businesses are some of the goals behind Miquel Powels’ Scio Street Homes & Business Development Project.

“Scio street is a historically oppressed and overly policed community and there has been a lot of things taken away from the neighborhood but over the years nothing has been put back,” said Miquel Powel from The Reentry & Community Development Center.

That’s why Powel is asking the city to invest close to $7 million to build family homes and stores fronts.

His goals include:

25-30 brand new homes built from the ground- for black families

2 buildings (with 4 storefronts each) for black businesses

Weld Street Park resurrected (Change Park)- for black children

Neighborhood Esthetics (More Green spaces, especially surrounding our two High Schools)

Home Improvement Grants for existing home-owners/ landlords

He is also hoping for green spaces and for the playground at Weld Street Park to be reinstalled. Small business owners agree there is a need to develop more resources for families in the Scio neighborhood some who can’t go anywhere else.

“I think that it’s a win win win, because the city wins with the taxes, the community wins, and the small businesses can feed their families so it’s very important that we do this,” said Ema Lovett who owns properties on North Street.

Powel says he hasn’t seen any new businesses or buildings in the area for 40 years, and he hopes that by developing the area economically and socially it can reduce crime and poverty rates.

“When we talk about crime and the violence that we see in our city, they say it’s a result of poverty. So I’m saying if that’s true why don’t you develop a historically black neighborhood with bussiness so that you can see that community thrive on it’s own,” said Powel.

Just last week the group went out and counted the number of empty lots, they found over 80 in the Scio Street neighborhood and the group hopes to transform those into 80 homes and businesses.

Right now Powel said he proposed the project to city officials to see how to move forward and he is reaching out to the community for support.

To get involved reach out to Miquel Powell at miquelpowell@yahoo.com.

A go fund me for the project can be found here.