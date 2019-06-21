Scientists convene in Rochester with hopes to better understand the universe

Rochester, NY (WROC) Space scientists from around the country and Europe convened at the Rochester Institute of Technology to better understand how the universe works.

The scientists gathered in Rochester due a group making some very interesting discoveries about outer space.

Albert Einstein made predictions that black holes exist could eventually collide with other massive stars and produce powerful ripples in the galaxy called gravitational waves.

The ripples of that collision from a million light years ago are now finally being detected by these researchers.

“This gives us a new window into how stars evolve, what happens to them after they cease to function as normal stars,” said Julian Krolik, professor of physics and astronomy at Johns Hopkins University.

The goal for researcher is to figure out new directions and share ideas to build new computer models to pinpoint them in the right direction where the gravitational waves originated.

The scientists said by making these observations and better understanding how the universe works is one way to confirm the theories made by Einstein.