Schumer pushes for canned wine in Finger Lakes region

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Canned wine is the latest trend, but some local wineries aren’t able to cash in on it.

Regulations by the federal government prevent wineries here from selling wine in regular size cans that are similar to beer.

Senator Chuck Schumer wants to change that and was in the Finger Lakes region on July 3 trying to counteract it.



The Finger Lakes region is home to many beautiful wineries, but Schumer says they’re missing out on what he calls ‘barrels’ of business.

“If you wanna keep your wine in bottles that’s fine no one’s forcing you to change but if you wanna change, why can’t the wine industry serve them and do things the way they want?,” said Schumer.

The federal government only allows wine to be sold in 12.6 ounce cans, which isn’t the standard size.

Erica Paolicelli from Three Brothers Wineries says it’s harder to get the 12.6 size can.

She says they take a lot longer to to come in than the standard 12 ounce can.

“It also helps us with the consumer, cause the consumer doesn’t understand what the difference is really, and it helps us with price breaks. So for us, for example, we have a brewery too, so if we can package our beer and our wine in the same size can, that gives us more buying power with the producer of the aluminum can,” said Paolicelli.

Scott Osborn, the co-owner and president of Fox Run Vineyards says the process of changing the law would be worth it.

“It’s about changing regulations and making it easier to do business and usually those things are pretty….they take a long time but if it makes sense they’re simple to do,” said Osborn.

This would create a positive impact on wineries and cideries.

Some Finger Lakes wineries are also advocating for a single serving can,

which would be 8.4 ounces.

This would open up a new market, allowing canned wine to be sold at concerts.