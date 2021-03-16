Schumer, Gillibrand announce over $6M in funding for Rochester public housing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over $6 million in funding for public housing in Rochester was announced Tuesday by Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The grant is aimed at helping address housing insecurity, increase health and safety measures for public housing residents, and develop and modernize public housing. The funding came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Additional funding went to the Batavia and Geneva Housing Authorities.

Organization City County Amount Batavia Housing Authority Batavia Genesee $377,029.00 Rochester Housing Authority Rochester Monroe $5,699,977.00 Geneva Housing Authority Geneva Ontario $93,645.00

The senators released these statements:

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can recover from the pandemic and return to normal. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This substantial federal investment will help provide funding to support public housing around NYS and is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic. I will continue to fight for federal programs and funding that our state desperately needs to improve public housing and help ensure low-income individuals can access safe and affordable shelter.”

The two delivered $2.4 billion in federal funding last year to economic development and public infrastructure through the Community Development Block Grant program as part of the stimulus package.