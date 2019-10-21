Schumer calls for grease trap regulations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer will join the mother of 3-year-old Bryce Raynor to expose loopholes in federal grease trap regulations.

Raynor died back in July after he fell into a grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester.

Just last week the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the owner of the Tim Horton’s, citing two code violations.

On Monday, Schumer says he will call on OSHA to set safety rules and requirements on grease traps.

