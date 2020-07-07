1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Schools asked to come up with plan, but no decision on if they will reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Parents are starting to worry about back to school plans, or if the schools will open at all, this after Governor Andrew Cuomo made clear that no decision on schools has been made.

Most parents are ready for schools to reopen, but they also want to see strict safety plans enforced by leaders that will help keep their kids safe. 

“We want to make sure that’s it’s safe , so that’s our priority. But obviously, we would love for our kids to go back to school. I think every parent wants that,” said Maya  Temperley, who was with her husband David and son Roshan.

Governor Cuomo talked about schools in a Monday press conference but as of now, Cuomo has made no decision as to whether or not schools will reopen. 

“Because there’s, there’s two levels of discussion. Should they reopen, and then if they reopen, what does that reopened school look like in the “new normal,” right?,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York.

Parents are balancing the two side as well. Jona Wright and her daughter Grace want schools open as soon as possible, but not without a safety plan. 

“A hybrid approach might work, but it’s also the need to know they’re safety is going to be really considered and thought about,” said Jona Wright, a Rochester parent.

“I just really hope to go back to school, I miss seeing all my friends everyday, and masks would be a good idea,” said Grace Wright, student.

Mellissa and Ed Vargas have a daughter in college and relatives with young children. They think even if schools still incorporate some distance learning, getting younger students to wear masks and not touch friends will be a challenge. 

“It’s going to be hard with the masks. Cause you got to think about like elementary kids, they’re going to take it off or they’re going to be like, oh I think your designed wanna swap,” said Ed Vargas, a parent.

“It’s a difficult task I think but they need to go back to school,” said Mellisa Vargas, a parent.

There are 700 schools district in that state and the governor has asked each of them to come up with a back to school plan, although no official word on when that will happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss