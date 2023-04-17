ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local school districts are ramping up review efforts as we approach testing season. The pandemic changed the way students learned and now many are playing catch up now that it’s over. But fortunately, schools and colleges are taking that into account.

Schools are officially in review mode as they prepare for upcoming tests, whether it be AP, Regents, or SATs. Executive Principal Scott Wilson at Churchville-Chili Senior High School says their AP tests begin in a couple weeks. But the pandemic brought on challenges for students and now they’re having to make up for learning loss. Last year, the New York State Board of Regents lowered the minimum test score from 65 to a range of 50 to 64. Wilson says that will stay in place this June.

“It’s an incremental step to get back to what we all want which is normal testing practices… And academically, the students are making some progress and growth, but it’s been a challenging year. Students are not the same, we have changed. And the cultures of schools have changed.”

That includes SAT and ACT exams. Frank Williams, the Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management at Nazareth College says the pandemic caused more colleges to make these tests optional for enrollment. With that in mind, he says they’re still valuable.

“It is important, and it has its place, however when you look at bringing the student their whole selves and representative of that student is looking at all four years.”

Wilson agrees saying there’s been a dip in enrollment for these tests. He says colleges are going to need to look beyond testing because of the pandemic creating a cultural shift.

The Regents examination period begins June 11th.