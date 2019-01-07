School tax break for veterans? Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The proposed school tax break for veterans in the Gates-Chili district. Navy veteran Zachary Carpenter first proposed the idea a few years ago, and it began as a disabled veterans tax exemption, but that scope changed to include all who have served. The community weighed in on this via an online survey, and tomorrow, the school board is holding a public hearing on the matter.

"We teach our children patriotism and supporting the military and this is just another step the residents can do and the school board can do to say we do teach this, we do support it, and this is what we're going to do to help support the veterans, says Carpenter.

The biggest concern thrown Carpenter's way has been the cost factor. Each of the approximately 13,440 households will pick up the tab, including the 722 veterans in the district, but the extra monthly charge is not as large as you might think.

Carpenter says the monthly cost to the community, will be about the price of a cup of coffee. But he also knows it's likely that not everyone will support his proposal.

"I mean, of course, we're going to get some resistance on this from residents, not everyone's going to like it, and that's fine," says Carpenter.

But for those in Gates-Chili we spoke with, they're all in.

David Searijht says, "Well, if you go to war for your country, and you do your patriotic duty, I feel like you deserve a break."

Robert Eich adds, "Oh, they sure deserve it. They put a lot on the line for it, and some gave the utmost."

Doug Vanhorn says, "I'm absolutely for it, I'm a veteran myself."

If all goes well in Gates-Chili, Carpenter hopes this veterans school tax break proposal will have a life in surrounding districts.

"We're hoping that if this gets through the Gates-Chili school district and passes, we'll be able to go to the other school districts and say, 'Let's try it in your district.'"

Carpenter says he welcomes all opinions on the veterans school tax break tomorrow night...after all, the ability to have an open discussion in this nature is a reason Carpenter says he served in the military in the first place.

Official statement from the Gates-Chili Board of education on the veterans tax exemption:

"The Gates Chili Board of Education is considering a veterans exemption and recently conducted a survey to collect community input. This information is currently being reviewed. There

will be a public hearing tomorrow evening during the regularly scheduled board of education meeting."