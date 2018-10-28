School Sisters of Notre Dame celebrates 165 years in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The School Sisters of Note Dame celebrated 165 years in Rochester on Saturday. When they set up in Rochester in 1855, there were hundreds of nuns teaching at many schools in and around Rochester - and that continued through 1960s.
Around ten are left locally today and most teach at Bishop Kearney High School, Notre Dame Learning Center, and a catholic parish in Elmira.
