School resource officer arrested again, charged with criminal sex act
VARICK, NY (WROC) - Former Seneca County Resource Officer Elisia M. Panipinto, 21, of Interlaken has been arrested for the second time within a month.
While working for the South Seneca Central School District in May, Panipinto was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grader. She was charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
News 8 has learned that Panipinto is now facing a new charge of first-degree criminal sex act, a felony. Police say she subjected a victim, who was unable to give consent, to sexual contact.
Panipinto is set to appear in court on the most recent charge on June 7.
More Stories
-
The Home Depot Foundation spent time digging in the dirt on…
-
Rain and a few thundery downpours continue this evening and taper…
-
The Town of Ogden Police Department got an unusual call Tuesday night…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.