VARICK, NY (WROC) - Former Seneca County Resource Officer Elisia M. Panipinto, 21, of Interlaken has been arrested for the second time within a month.

While working for the South Seneca Central School District in May, Panipinto was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grader. She was charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

News 8 has learned that Panipinto is now facing a new charge of first-degree criminal sex act, a felony. Police say she subjected a victim, who was unable to give consent, to sexual contact.

Panipinto is set to appear in court on the most recent charge on June 7.