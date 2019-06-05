Local News

School resource officer arrested again, charged with criminal sex act

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 03:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:33 AM EDT

VARICK, NY (WROC) - Former Seneca County Resource Officer Elisia M. Panipinto, 21, of Interlaken has been arrested for the second time within a month.

While working for the South Seneca Central School District in May, Panipinto was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grader. She was charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

News 8 has learned that Panipinto is now facing a new charge of first-degree criminal sex act, a felony. Police say she subjected a victim, who was unable to give consent, to sexual contact.

Panipinto is set to appear in court on the most recent charge on June 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected