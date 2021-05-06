School of the Arts evacuated, students dismissed due to campus threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The School of the Arts in Rochester was evacuated due to a “potential threat to the campus” Thursday.

In a robo-call sent out to families, district officials said students were immediately evacuated, then dismissed for the day out of an abundance of caution.

The Rochester Police Department’s canine unit was brought to the school to investigate.

We are calling to let you know that earlier this afternoon, we were made aware of a potential threat to the campus. The District Safety and Security team immediately began working with the Rochester Police Department’s canine units. Students were immediately brought outside, and out of an abundance of caution, we are dismissing students early today while police complete their investigation. Families may pick up students who do not ride the bus at the Memorial Art Gallery parking lot. Any threats to our school community will always be taken seriously. Your cooperation and support will help improve the safety and security for our campus. If you see or hear anything that concerns you, say something – parents can contact Principals directly, and students can always reach out to a trusted adult. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Robo-call to School of the Arts parents Thursday

