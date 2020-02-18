School bus monitor suing RCSD over pothole injury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A school bus monitor has filed a lawsuit against the Rochester City School District, claiming she was injured by a pothole in a city school parking lot.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, says the bus monitor, Latoya Brock, was injured on the job last April at School No. 45.

According to the lawsuit, Brock was helping kids off the bus in the school’s parking lot, when her right foot went into a pothole in the pavement, which caused her to fall.

The lawsuit claims Brock suffered “severe injuries” in that fall, including a fracture of her right ankle, which required the installation of a pin, screws, and external fixator, as well as “hospital confinement and a long period of rehabilitation” which “further caused her to lose wages and incur expenses for her medical care and treatment.”

Brock’s lawsuit claims that the injuries were the cause by the negligence of the RCSD for failing to repair the pothole, among other complaints (full lawsuit below).

According to the lawsuit, Brock’s official employer is First Student Corporation, an international company that contracts staffing placements around the world, including here in Rochester.

Brock’s lawsuit says she filed a notice of claim last June, but that claim had been neglected or refuse.

News 8 has reached out to RCSD for comment on the matter, but district officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

Full lawsuit