School bus delay to kick off the year

Delays are to be expected on the first day of school, but the rain was not the only issue today

“It’s been busy,” said Kathleen Callon, Director of Transportation for East Irondequoit. “I got in about 4:15 this morning.”

She says her team has spent countless hours preparing for today. While they were ready, the rain did not help. “The rain really came down. It delayed some of the busses. It made the expressways slower and sloppier, so that slowed some of the runs down.”

With over 100 locations to get to, there was a delay. Although, some were slowed by parents taking photos. “The first day of school, lots of parents like to take photos, and that always delays the busses getting to school.”

Callon says they have got new staff and are still looking for more drivers. Expect a bit of a delay for the first week. She asks for patience, but there is a threshold if you are waiting for the bus after school.

“Don’t start panicking unless your kids’ at least 30 minutes late,” said Callon.

East Irondequoit says they could use five to ten more drivers as the bus driver shortage continues, something that is a nationwide trend.