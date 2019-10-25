School bus carrying Newfane soccer team believed to have been shot with air rifle

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus carrying the Newfane Boys Varsity Soccer team is believed to have been shot with an air rifle or something like it.

It happened on Orangeport Rd. in Gasport shortly before 8 p.m.

Newfane CSD Superintendent Michael Baumann says the incident occurred while the team was returning to the school following a game.

The rear windows of the bus were struck by unknown objects suspected to be pellets.

That being said, the windows were not penetrated, and were kept intact due to safety glass.

As soon as the bus was struck, the driver pulled it over and police came to the scene.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office believes the shots came from a vehicle passing the bus.

It is not clear whether this was a random act, or a targeted incident.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we will continue to follow all the protocols in place to ensure their safety,” Baumann wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are taking this incident seriously and continue to investigate it.