ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - It was business as usual Thursday at the Rochester Board of Education meeting. But on the minds of those there was Assemblyman Harry Bronson's new "Empowerment Act". Bronson wants local control of the school board, and his bill is designed to reinforce reforms already outlined by the State Education Department report sooner than later.

"Let's take action for our students today," says Bronson.

Bronson's Empowerment Act calls for expediting community school plans, additional Board training, and creating a 60-day academic improvement plan.

School Board President Van White is not totally opposed to Bronson's agenda but says he does have concerns, namely that 60-day plan for 52 schools.

White says, "60 days...you're just not going to get the kind of transformation that you would want in this district,"

White adds they already have a plan based off of the Distinguished Educator's report. "We essentially already have a plan that took six months to devise."

Beatriz LeBron, Commissioner with the School Board, also has a concern or two.

"...Ask (Bronson) to support putting some accountability for the school board in there."

But Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is not on board with Bronson's bill at all. She favors abolishing the local school board, with a state takeover of city schools. Under her plan, Rochester voters would get to decide. "Parents should be given a voice here," says Warren.

Bronson says students and parents should not have to wait until November to deliver progress.

"This proposal will do that," says Bronson.