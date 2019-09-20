Scholarship created in honor of local man who died from opioid addiction

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man who died from opioid addiction will help others, even after his death.

Gates to Recovery announced a new scholarship program named after Lee Lucas. He was 27-years-old when he died from his addiction. In honor of Lee, his family and Gates to Recovery created a scholarship for students who have lost a family member due to drug overdose.

Lee’s father hopes he would be proud.

“He wanted to beat it. If he could have gotten clean I think he would be such a useful tool in fighting this epidemic. But he could just not find the way to become clean for a long time. I hope he would be proud of his dad. I hope he would be proud of his father you know in the effort I’m giving,” said Dean Lucas.

The Lee Lucas Motorcycle Run also presented Gates to Recovery with a check for $16,000 to help fight the opioid epidemic.