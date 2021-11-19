Volunteers sought for Small Business Council of Rochester’s Thanksgiving dinner distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Small Business Council of Rochester is preparing to deliver around 1,800 Thanksgiving meals to a number of charitable organizations, to benefit those in need.

However – this year – they’re experiencing a significant volunteer shortage. In the past – the organization would try to get around 100 to 125 people to help with the delivery process. This year they have around 60.

Those with the the Small Business Council say a little bit of time can go a long way. Those interested in volunteering can head to Frontier Field on Saturday by 8:15 a.m.

“We have 1,800 food boxes that need to be distributed to 20 different organizations,” Marcus Cortellini said. “We have big box trucks but we need many hands to help distribute those off the trucks, get them into the organizations so that they can distribute them to their families in time for the holidays.”

For folks looking to get involved, you can call 585-256-4619 to find out how to participate.