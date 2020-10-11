Save Rochester BLM to host press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local father is speaking out after he said his son was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being punched while he was being arrested on Lewis Street by officers of the Rochester Police Department.

The press conference was held at the Monroe County Jail.

Roy Siplin Sr. said officers arrested his son with excessive force that his son needed hospitalization.

Siplin said he has not been able to confirm which hospital his son was sent to. He was told his son was taken to Rochester General Hospital but when he reached out to confirm, he was told there were no records of his son being there.

Siplin said his son should’ve been given his Miranda Rights when he was being placed in custody. He submitted a FOIL request of police bodycam video from the incident.

WROC has reached out to the RPD for its reaction and has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

