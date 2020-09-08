Save Rochester-Black Lives Matter apologizes to Rev. Lewis Stewart for ‘hijacking’ press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester BLM held a press conference on Tuesday morning to apologize to Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry after his meeting was interrupted last week.

“What happened Thursday night was radical members hijacking Rev. Stewart’s meeting snatched a microphone and demanded the mayor to resign,” Mikey Johnson of Save Rochester said.



“When they snatched the microphone from this Christian pastor and when I saw a black Muslims in our community having to physically protect him that’s when I draw the line and that’s where we need to hold her and people accountable and Black Lives Matter.”

BLM organizers apologize to Reverend Lewis Stewart for his church gathering being “hijacked” Thursday #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/90iXYwbQIa — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) September 8, 2020

Saying the Black Lives Matter groups are all about peaceful protesting and doing away with the current system, local leaders said the group is not a terrorist organization.

Rev. Stewart accepted the apology and said he hopes marches and protests continue moving forward. Stewart said this isn’t a witch hunt for Mayor Lovely Warren, despite many calls from protests group for her resignation.

For the sixth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, protesters gathered on Monday in Rochester to demand justice.

Protesters started marching shortly after 8 p.m. and reached the steps of City Hall just before 9 p.m. where organizers announced their demands, including the firing and prosecution of the officers involved in Prude’s encounter with police, plus the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief Singletary.

