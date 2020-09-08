Save Rochester-Black Lives Matter apologizes to Rev. Lewis Stewart for ‘hijacking’ press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester BLM held a press conference on Tuesday morning to apologize to Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry after his meeting was interrupted last week.
“What happened Thursday night was radical members hijacking Rev. Stewart’s meeting snatched a microphone and demanded the mayor to resign,” Mikey Johnson of Save Rochester said.
“When they snatched the microphone from this Christian pastor and when I saw a black Muslims in our community having to physically protect him that’s when I draw the line and that’s where we need to hold her and people accountable and Black Lives Matter.”
Saying the Black Lives Matter groups are all about peaceful protesting and doing away with the current system, local leaders said the group is not a terrorist organization.
Rev. Stewart accepted the apology and said he hopes marches and protests continue moving forward. Stewart said this isn’t a witch hunt for Mayor Lovely Warren, despite many calls from protests group for her resignation.
For the sixth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, protesters gathered on Monday in Rochester to demand justice.
Protesters started marching shortly after 8 p.m. and reached the steps of City Hall just before 9 p.m. where organizers announced their demands, including the firing and prosecution of the officers involved in Prude’s encounter with police, plus the resignations of Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief Singletary.
MORE | Daniel Prude timeline: From March encounter with police to current protests in Rochester
Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.
The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude
- Naked with spit hoods: Rochester protesters demonstrate in solidarity with Daniel Prude
- Monday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester ends peacefully after police declare unlawful assembly
- Kenneth Morris Jr. calls for change in wake of Daniel Prude’s death
- President Trump says Rochester is ‘weakly run by radical left’ after a night of peaceful protests
- With prayer and songs, local activists and elders call for change and transparency for Daniel Prude
- Community Justice Initiative addresses Rochester police militarization tactics
- Councilmember Malik Evans calls for independent investigation into Prude’s death
- Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary address violent protests in wake of Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester
- Save Rochester BLM apologizes to Rev. Stewart, said goal is to continue protests and marches
- Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester
- City Hall windows cracked, 9 arrested, alleged excessive force by RPD at Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Depew Police say Daniel Prude was asked to leave Amtrak train on March 22, day before police encounter
- Rochester police union: Chief’s office said ‘no concern of actions’ by officers at Daniel Prude scene
- Community Justice Initiative: ‘Saturday night was a war zone, RPD did not let up at all’
- Mental health experts: Prude needed help, not police
- 8 arrested, 2 officers injured, pepper spray deployed during Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Mayor Lovely Warren: RPD Chief told me Daniel Prude died from an apparent drug overdose
- Daniel Prude’s brother: ‘He didn’t have history of mental health issues’
- Gov. Cuomo on Daniel Prude death: ‘What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers’
- 7 Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude death suspended with pay
- Daniel Prude, Black man killed by Rochester police, remembered as loving
- Rochester civil rights groups demand firing, prosecution of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
- Protests in Rochester after bodycam video surfaces in death of Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
- Protest in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death
- Autopsy report: Daniel Prude death ruled a homicide, died from asphyxia due to ‘physical restraint’
- 9 arrested in Rochester during protest at Public Safety Building over Daniel Prude’s death
- WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
- Daniel Prude’s death, police encounter caught on body camera sparks NY AG investigation, protests in Rochester