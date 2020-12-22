‘Save Our Stages’ and the future of local performing arts

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Since March in New York and much of the nation, live performing arts… just haven’t happened. “So, in order to get this country back open again, we need the arts,” says Erica Fee, the festival producer of the Rochester Fringe Fest.

Monday, some good news came in for the performing arts across the nation. Relief for some of these struggling venues is on the way in the latest federal stimulus package, about $15 billion via the ‘Save Our Stages’ provision.

“It may be a lifeline for organizations. Right now, we are still trying to work out what the rules will be,” she says.

To get relief, about 70% of a venue’s income needs to come from ticket sales and concessions. But, “the average for professional theaters in the United States is about 26%. So right now, a lot of theaters and arts organizations would not qualify,” says Fee.

Fee is hoping the Small Business Administration can change those rules a bit so more can get the boost they need, the PPP loans she says have already run dry. Fee says she has been working with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th Dist.) for months to support this arrangement.

“COVID be damned, I walk around the Senate floor wearing a ‘Save Our Stages’ mask. I love Broadway. I love theater. I love New York. What’s our New York without our theater? What’s going to help it without a Lion’s King share of money?” said Senator Schumer, adding he’s very proud of the ‘Save Our Stages’ provision.

Fee says the arts have a larger economic impact than you might think: Broadway, for instance, can outdraw New York sports teams. She says filling that hole and making sure performing arts are saved for whenever the pandemic ends is critical.

“So if we don’t invest a little bit now…we’re going to be investing a ton later on in order to get the industry back up on its feet,” says Fee.

Fee did add for Rochester Fringe Festival 2021, due to kick off in September, they are still full steam ahead with plans.