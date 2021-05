SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WSYR) — A Pfizer vaccine clinic is being held in Wayne County on Saturday.

The clinic will be at the Savannah Fire Department on Route 89 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The vaccine clinic is for all ages eligible but specifically those 12 to 15 years old. Anyone 12 to 17 years old must have a parent or guardian consent at time of vaccination.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please contact Wayne County Public Health

by calling 315-946-5749 or by emailing wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.