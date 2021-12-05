Santas cycling to benefit The Center for Youth

Sunday looks like a mostly dry day as well with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming to around 40 degrees by the afternoon. A dynamic storm system will be fast approaching into Sunday night, first noted by the increasing southerly winds and rising temperatures overnight. Rain will develop late Sunday night and into Monday as a powerful cold front approaches. There appears to be two main windows for strong winds, 1) Sunday night ahead of the front and 2) Monday afternoon with the cold front/wind shift behind it. The first round could feature gusts of 50, perhaps even as high as 55 mph. After a Monday morning lull, round 2 later Monday could see winds gusts to 45 mph.

Rain will turn to lake effect snow Monday night, but the flow does not support much in the way of accumulation locally. In fact, it's likely snow in the Buffalo area may also be patchy with higher coverage well south of town. While the Bills game might now be overly snowy, there's no stopping the cold and wind. Kickoff temperatures in the 30s will rapidly drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph will remain possible, likely significantly impacting both the game and fan comfort. If you're going to the game, bring your warmest clothing. It'll be our first wintry home game of the season.