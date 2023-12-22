ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East Rochester Police Officers conducted traffic at the crosswalk near Byrne Dairy on Linden Ave using Santa as an example to ensure the safety of residents Friday.

There has been an increase in citizens’ concerns over that particular pedestrian crosswalk since the opening of Byrne Dairy increased the amount of foot traffic. For that reason, ERPD conducted a traffic enforcement detail regarding the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law 1151 ‘Pedestrians’ Right of Way in Crosswalks’.

Santa will be attempting to cross Linden Avenue on foot and motorists who ignore the flashing yellow yield lights will be stopped and educated on the pedestrian right-of-way laws. Those who don’t follow the laws will be leaving the traffic stop not with a ticket but with a bag of coal for getting on Santa’s naughty list.