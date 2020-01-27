Sands-Constellation Center on time, Regional Regional Health Reports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to Rochester Regional Health, the Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care is due to open right on time.

The massive project opens up Rochester General to accommodate more patients in private rooms, with greater integration of modern technology.

The building has had quite the timeline:

According to Rochester Regional Health, the seven-story building will feature 23 multi-disciplinary rooms, 20 private post-partum rooms, 108 private patient rooms, and 14 private NICU nursery rooms.

An official from RRH says that private rooms are the new standard of modern care, and that more of the rooms will allow families to stay with patients.

Even in the construction phase, the views from the large windows show all of Rochester.

A very “Snapchatable view”

This natural light, both from the large main windows that overlook Rochester, and the skywell that provides light for dozens of rooms, and for a large part of the facility. It helps older patients keep track of the time of day, and improves morale for everyone in the center.

That increase in morale improves healing, and increases productivity, according to the hospital.

One of the biggest changes is the technology, and how their operating rooms will enter the modern age.

A rendering of the new OR. (RRH)

“We’ve become more technologically sophisticated over time, and we have a lot more equipment,” said Senior Vice President of RRH, Dr. Ralph Peninno. “The operating rooms have to be much bigger. This will accommodate that in a safe way. And standardization of operating rooms. These are highly technical, there’s a lot of software, and a lot of new integration, and we standardized that across the entire platform, instead of having every room be different.”

They will admit their first patient in September, and they will phase in each level of the center after.”