Sand Hill Mobile Home Park shut down, residents forced to leave

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sand Hill Mobile Home Park in Newark has been shut down, according to residents and the Newark Town Supervisor.

Sandhill mobile home park in Newark has been shut down by the State Health Department…that’s according to the Town Supervisor and residents. They say main issue is owner abandonment and raw sewage issues which have plagued the park. Stay with @News_8 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 11, 2019

A resident of the mobile home park, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the mobile home park was shut down by the New York State Department of Health. She says state officials were at the park Tuesday night informing residents of the park’s closure.

In addition to owner abandonment and raw sewage issues, the water at the park has also been shut off.

A DOH representative says they are “doing rying to do all they can to help the residents.”

Back in November, News 8 reported on major raw sewage issues that were occurring at Sand Hill, issues that have been happening for years.

“When it rains, the neighbor’s septic comes up in our commode, in our bathtub and up our sink. We’re sitting here and this house smells like crap,” 5-year Sand Hill resident Terry Russell said back in October.

Russell said for at least three of the five years that he’s lived there, he’s seen major sewage issues.

“They tried to blame it on me, saying I broke it,” Russell said in October. “We haven’t heard from them in like three months.”

Septic issues wasn’t the only problem plaguing the park either.

Residents said in our initial report that condemned trailers were sitting vacant and years worth of garbage piled up. residents told us that rubbish collection at the park was cancelled some time ago, and that trucks are known to pull in and dispose of garbage there.

