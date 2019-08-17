Samuel Shaw sentenced to life in prison for double murder, assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man convicted of double murder will spend the rest of his life in prison

Samuel Shaw killed two men and paralyzed a third man. Police say none of the victims were shaw’s intended targets.

Before judge vincent Dinolfo sentenced Samuel Shaw, he called the crime senseless and stupid. Family members of William Gibson and Anthony Robertson say justice was served.

“Just joy baby, just joy. No finalization, but joy.”

“An unfortunate situation took place, both families took a loss. I have to do my best to raise my son, without his father,” said Gibson’s fiance Jaqueline Cummings.

The victim’s families waited more than a year to see this day come. Samuel Shaw opened fire and killed their loved ones on Thurston Road in Rochester. They say prayer has helped them get through.

“Most of all I pray and I look at my kids, my son he is a spitting image of his father as far as his behavior, he acts just like him, crazy just like him and that carries me on,” said Cummings.

Jaqueline cummings is the fiance of William Gibson. She says she keeps pushing forward for their son. Before sentencing, she said there are many children in Rochester who are growing up without their fathers due to gun violence.

“My heart and condolences go out to everybody who’s losing somebody in these streets and have to raise these kids on their own. Whether it’s a male or female.”

“It’s just so hard to take. I still, I put a lock on his room and left everything is still the same, from a year ago. I just hope this gun violence stops,” said the victim’s mother, Latrelle Mosley.

Samuel Shaw was silent and didn’t make a comment in court on Friday.

The judge also granted the prosecution’s request to issue an order of protection for Shaw not to have any contact at all with the third victim in the case.