Salvatore’s Pizzeria on Bay Road giving away 10-packs of FDA-approved masks

Corn Hill Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing amid COVID-19 outbreak in New York state
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Salvatore’s Pizzeria is continuing to give back to the community. This time, they’re giving away disposable masks.

Any healthcare worker or first responder with a valid ID can go to the Salvatore’s Pizzeria on Bay Rd: 1217 Bay Rd, Webster/Penfield, and receive a pack of 10 FDA-approved masks. The hours for the pickup are 8am-11pm, and the pizzeria will be giving away the masks until the supply runs out.

The masks were donated by One Custom Clothier, and owner Vince DiGiorgio.

“Over the past 30 years in business I’ve made several great friends all over the world,” said DiGiorgio in a statement today, “One of those friends now owns a mask company that provides FDA approved masks.”

“Spread the love, and not the virus,” he added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

