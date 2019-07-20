Salvation Army provides water for those in need during hot weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During periods of extremely hot weather, the focus turns to protecting those most vulnerable to heat.

The Salvation Army was out providing bottled water to homeless people and ice pops for kids on Friday. The organization made stops all around the Greater Rochester Region telling people to stay hydrated.

Major Judy hart, the Regional Director of Shared Ministries, talked about why they do this.

“It’s incredibly important, we wanna keep people out of the ER, and we wanna keep them healthy, so the Salvation Army serves the whole person in all their needs to their health is very important to us,” said Hart.