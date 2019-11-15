Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign early this year — and it needs your help to hit this year’s goal.

Those red kettles and bell ringers will be out in force starting today, aiming to hit a goal of $400,000. The charity says giving this year is especially important, after it recently lost more than $350,000 worth of federal and state funding.

This year’s honorary chairperson, Mayor Lovely Warren said it’s important to make sure everyone can enjoy this holiday season.

“It ensures that hundreds of children wake up on Christmas morning happy to find new toys to play with, and thousands of families are able to enjoy a special Christmas meal that they otherwise would not be able to afford,” said Warren.

And for those that don’t carry cash — the Salvation Army is also getting a high-tech upgrade this year. You’ll be able to donate now with Apple and Google pay right from your phone.