ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationwide, the year 2022 is seeing a shortage of volunteers. The Salvation Army is no exception as they are seeing a shortage of Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers.

For many people, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army is a holiday tradition. Taking part helps the Salvation Army bring clothes and other necessities to families in need during the holidays.

Volunteers ring the bell while standing with a red kettle in front of grocery stores throughout the Greater Rochester Area.

One of those volunteers, Debra Harrison, has been a bell ringer for over 20 years. She says she started when her friend asked if she wanted to volunteer once and hasn’t stopped since. She says she does it because she can feel like she’s helping the community, personally – and it makes her feel good.

Major Deborah Burr with the Salvation Army says lately the struggle has been finding people to ring the bell. She says they are only able to cover about half of the stands they own with the number of volunteers they have. The reason for this isn’t exactly known, but it may have to do with the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, fewer people are volunteering now because many stopped in 2020 when COVID-19 presented more of a danger. Major Burr says they are losing a lot of volunteers because of age as well. She says that the majority of the Salvation Army’s volunteer base is older, and they are getting to the point where they are aging out. In an effort to replace some of the volunteers that are aging out, the Salvation Army is looking for younger people who are willing to help their neighbors.

If you are looking to volunteer as a bell ringer, it’s easy. You just ring the bell and wait for someone to stop by. Major Deborah Burr says one of the big reasons why people stop volunteering is because of how cold it is during this time of year and most of the red kettles are placed outside. In addition to the outdoor stations, there are also some indoor stations. You can find those at most Tops Friendly Markets.

If your wish has always been to ring one of these bells, you may get the perfect gift this season. The Salvation Army still has plenty of shifts to fill too. If you’re interested in volunteering as a Red Kettle Campaign bell ringer, you can visit registertoring.com.