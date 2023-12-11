ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester is calling on the community to give back toward two major fundraising campaigns this holiday season.

In a partnership with Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army is getting ready to distribute toys to about 1,300 local families in need. They’re looking to supply around 3,00-4,000 kids with toys this season. Setup is underway this week, with distribution to follow next week at the organization’s site on West Avenue.

Organizers say volunteers are still needed, both for the toy giveaway and this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Salvation Army at (585)-527-9566, or click here to register to ring a red kettle bell.