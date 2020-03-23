Salvation Army annouces that pickup service and drop off locations are closed during crisis

1  of  2
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army has closed down their pickup service, drop off locations, as well as their Family Thrift stores during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the shutdown, we are unable to service these locations at this time, so we’re asking folks to hold on to their clothing, shoes, furniture and other household items—for now,” said Lieutenant Darlene Clark, Administrator for Business of The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Rochester in a statement today. “Since we can’t service these locations, we’re worried they’ll soon be inundated and items will be ruined by the elements, making for a very real sanitation issue.”

The charity organization is asking donors to stop bringing items to the stores, dropboxes, and donation centers.

Salvation Army has also provided this phone number and website, 800-SA-TRUCK & SATRUCK.ORG for people to check when donations will be accepted again.

For anyone who wants to donate financially, more information can be found on their website.

