Salons, barber shops hope for green light, no word from state yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Thursday, New York State has not indicated whether the Finger Lakes region can move forward with the next phase of reopening.

The next stage for the area would be Phase 2, which includes barber shops – and hair stylists want to get the clippers buzzing soon.

“I think all of our clients miss it,” said Manny Tamayo, owner of Altered Image Barber Shop on East Main Street in Rochester. “We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us – ‘can’t wait to open up’ and stuff like that.”

And demand’s been high: hair stylists at Manny’s shop already have several weeks’ worth of appointments lined up.

He wants to open up shop by early next week, but he says the lack of a concrete word from the state as of yet has been frustrating.

“The hardest part is understanding the guidelines we have to follow – because there’s really no set-in-stone thing we have to follow,” said Tamayo.

Tamayo is making his shop’s own guidelines.

Scott Miller’s salon in Pittsford is also getting safety guidelines ready; owner Scott Miller says he will get in first clients who scheduled before the pandemic, and will do it with room for staff to get used to cutting hair in the age of COVID.

“It’s not going to be a full schedule,” said Miller, “We’re going to ease into it a little bit to make sure our staff is all comfortable with the new protocols in place.”

“We’re going to do our best to take care of everyone,” Miller added.

