Sales tax increases in Wayne County for clothes and shoes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shoppers in Wayne County will be paying a little more for some items starting March 1.

County leaders voted to start charging sales tax on clothes and shoes purchase less than $110. Like Monroe County, the combined sales tax in Wayne County will now be 8%.

Lisa Herman says she does her shopping at the Newark plaza all the time. Living in Newark all her life, she has seen the area business change over the years.

“Not a lot of business. A lot of them have gone out. So there’s not too many here,” said Lisa Herman, a Newark resident.

For the business that are around, they will have a new sales tax on clothing and shoe purchases starting in March after the Wayne County board of supervisors voted to eliminate a 16-year-old sales tax exemption.

The tax would take effect on March 1 and apply to clothing and shoe purchases up to $110. The county hopes to gain an estimated $600,000 from the additional tax, with $500,000 going towards the county and approximately $100,000 in revenue to the towns and villages in the county.

It narrowly passed the county board of supervisors in an 8-7 vote. According to board meeting minutes, some commissioners who voted for the increase say the extra money will be good for the county. Those against cited the financial challenges families already face, and the burden this tax could have.

Shoppers in Newark are also torn.

“I don’t think it would be good because it’s hard for people to pay for things right now,” said Herman.

“I don’t think it’s bad. I think that it could be a good thing. Especially if they use if for something good,” said Bob Woods, from Williamson.

“I think it could be worth it. I would say let’s see what happens in a year when our new tax bills come out and see if we got any savings there or not.” Sharon Ocampo, Newark resident.