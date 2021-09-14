Salena’s Mexican Restaurant giving bus drivers free meals in September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of the bus driver shortage in the Rochester City School District, local restaurant, Salena’s Mexican Restaurant, has decided to help out. They are offering free meals to bus drivers throughout September.

The goal is to encourage more to sign up as the busing crisis continues. It also wants to thank current drivers. Co-owner Aaron Metras says it’s something small they can do to show gratitude for people doing a tough job.

Just show your Bus Driver ID for the free meal.

“As a restaurant there’s not a whole lot we can do to fix that problem but we thought maybe we can help in any small way we could and be a small incentive to people,” said owner Aaron Metras. “It’s not just the city schools it’s all of the districts and its a t ought job and people are realizing it. so we wanted to do the thank you and it seems like the public appreciates it.”