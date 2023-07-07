ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is sharing safety tips after a kidnapping and assault in the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road in Henrietta.

Although it has not yet been determined whether this incident was an act of sex trafficking, Rochester Regional’s Coalition Against Human Trafficking wants people to know there are resources available for help if needed.

A Rochester man and woman were charged for kidnapping and assault after they were seen on video dragging a woman from the hotel lobby to a van in the parking lot. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the man and woman in the video as 27-year-olds Cordell Brooks and Shuntiayana Sims.

Brendan Hurley with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says these instances are rare, but in order to prevent them people need to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s difficult but I think the best advice is to be observant. Like yesterday’s incident or the day before, you have someone who is obviously in distress, someone who is asking for help, who’s screaming in a parking lot. Put your phone down, pay attention, see what’s going on. If you see something like that, call 911.”

Although yesterday, MCSO said this was an instance of prostitution, no one has been charged with sex trafficking. MCSO says there’s still more to investigate before that can be determined. That being said, Melanie Blow with Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking is sharing what is available to the community.

“In this community we do have a lot of people who are educated, we do have services, supportive safe housing can be provided through a couple of places in the community. There’s a lot of mental health resources available.”

If you’re in immediate danger, call 911 and if you need additional resources, Blow says to reach out to Polaris. The number to reach them is (888) 373-7888.