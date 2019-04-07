Sabres fires head coach

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill announced on Sunday that head coach Phil Housley has been fired.

Botterill will speak to the media at the KeyBank Center at 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula issued the following statement:

“We appreciate Phil Housley’s effort over the past two seasons. He will always be a respected member of the Sabres organization, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward. We support the decision made by Jason today. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we know Jason is operating in the best interests of the organization both short- and long-term. We are confident we share the same vision of bringing winning hockey back to Buffalo, which remains our expectation.”