RV sales, rentals through the roof, local dealership describes ‘huge jump’

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — With Americans getting back to a new normal, many are hitting the road in Recreational Vehicles.

Both rentals and sales are through the roof, according to the new national study conducted by Outdoorsy.



Wilkins RV in Churchville says since reopening with loosened pandemic restrictions, life’s been good.

“We’ve hit record pace on sales this year,” said Robert Moss, Sales Manager at Wilkins RV.

Moss says they’ve been non-stop busy here, the showroom, emptying out.

“Absolutely huge jump. Our store is up about 33 to 35%,” he said.

Moss says they’re backed up until September with sales and rentals, but he says come September, he still anticipates that sales and rentals will continue to soar. But what’s behind this spike in sales? Moss feels it was the COVID pandemic.

“Maybe we all took a step back from how much we’re working and we want to spend time with our families,” he said.

Outdoorsy says many Americans are still reluctant to take to the skies. RVs, Moss says, are the most secure way to travel with loved ones.

“In terms of airplanes, cruises … this is the safer way to travel,” he says.

Moss inside one of the bigger RVs

Moss says to see foot traffic again, even though they’re having trouble trying to keep up, is a great thing.

“Less face masks and more smiling faces are always good, especially for our industry,” he says.

Wilkins RV is also looking for help. If you’re interested in starting a career there, click here.