Rush residents deal with flooding caused by heavy rain

Rush, NY (WROC) – It has been a long, wet day for people in the town of Rush.

Ron Faugh had to run two pumps to get rid of the rising waters in his basement. “The two pumps are not keeping up with it,” said Faugh

A culvert overflowed after the heavy rain this morning. Heavy streams of water came down the street and into the intersection of 15A and 251.

This caused a hazard for drivers travelling along the road and for Michael Porter who lives near the culvert.

“I called the National Grid to come cut the power because the water had risen in 5 minutes about 51/2 feet and was in the panel box,” said Porter.

The Rush Fire Department was on the scene helping homeowners pump water out of their basements while the New York Department of Transportation cleared out clogged drains to alleviate the flood waters and open up any roads that were closed.

Spokespeople for the Rush Fire Department and the New York Department of Transportation they were spread a little thin while dealing with the flooding. However, they assure the community they have dedicated workers who are always there to help.