ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rush-Henrietta School District is investigating a ‘concern’ regarding a staff member at Sherman Elementary School.

The district says the employee will not be on campus while the investigation is conducted.

Details are limited at this time. A statement went out to teachers and staff at the school Thursday.

Read the full statement from Sherman Elementary School Principal Dave Passero:

Dear Sherman Teachers and Staff,

The district is investigating a concern that was shared with me regarding a staff member. It is important to keep in mind that this is part of our process per board policies when a complaint is made, and employees are presumed innocent unless we find evidence to the contrary.

Student safety is our top priority, and I assure you we will do our due diligence during this investigation. If a student approaches you, please encourage them to share their thoughts. Understanding that you may not have the ability to give the student your full attention in the moment, you can also connect them with me or with our school counselor, Ms. LaPlaca, or school social worker, Ms. Baumgartner.

This is a sensitive situation for all involved. We know this news may be unsettling, but ask that you please not speculate until the investigation has been completed.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Dave Passero

