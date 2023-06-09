ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to local support versus opposition against large scale solar farms there are a number of factors at play in the divide that may surprise you. One university sought out to find out more.

With New York State’s ambitious decarbonization goals of being 70% renewable by 2030, there’s a lot of enthusiasm for solar energy that’s also being met with opposition primarily in rural areas of upstate that go beyond being for or against the idea of climate change.

In a survey conducted by Professor Richard Stedman at Cornell, it was found that while most people support the idea of solar energy in general, those views become a bit more divided when it comes to the installment of large-scale solar farms.

“When you ask more specifically about big solar, utility scale solar, which are these facilities that cover hundreds of acres potentially thousands of acres in some cases you do get much more of a divide,” says Stedman.

This divide primarily comes from rural communities feeling like they’re “taking one for the team” in terms of providing energy to downstate interests in particular; all centered around this sense of carrying the “rural burden.”

“There’s this sense among some that rural people and rural places are being asked to bear the cost of this development, in terms of loss of scenic vistas, loss of access, wildlife impacts farming impacts, without reaping any of the benefits,” says Stedman.

Those who are much more attached to their landscape and community are less likely to invest in energy especially in an area that identifies strongly with being from upstate versus downstate, and with little experience in large scale solar.

“Putting in the time to try and understand local community perspectives is super important in trying to roll out utility scale solar,” says Stedman.

Professor Stedman says understanding these local perspectives is the key to understanding why people are opposed rather than trying to figure out ways around their opposition, adding that it’s something to be understood rather than overcome.