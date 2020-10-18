Run for Fun 5k to benefit all abilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Runners and walkers in the community were able to take part in the 15th annual 5k Run for Fun and 1Mile Walk for Wellness all weekend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event was held virtually which meant participants were able to run or walk in any location of their choosing to benefit children and adults of all abilities.

Participants’ times and mileage were monitored through the phone app – Strava. Prizes were awarded to top winners and raffled off to all of those who took part in this year’s event.

To follow social-distancing guidelines, those who took part were asked to share pictures, videos, and their routes using the hashtag “#RaceWithAPF” to be in a drawing for a chance to be featured on Ability Partners Foundation’s social media and web pages and event videos.

With the $25 registration fee, participants received access into the Strava club and were given a complimentary face mask.

The Happiness House also helped sponsor this year’s event. The Happiness House helps those with disabilities in the Finger Lakes region.

