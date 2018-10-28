Ruckus Robotics competition Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Robots took over the Main Street Armory in Rochester on Saturday. It was for the Ra Cha Cha Ruckus Robotics Competition.

The event included 42 teams consisting of high school students. They came from around New York State, Pennsylvania, Canada and even as far away as China.

The goal of this off-season competition was to give new and existing teams a taste of what competing is like.

One of the committee chairs says the event encourages students to pursue STEM careers.

"It's broken down a lot of different walls for different students," says Larry Lewis, the committee chair. "So students that would think 'I couldn't be an engineer,' not in this case. You can be an engineer. Anyone can be an engineer."

Participants were also encouraged to donate food, school supplies and clothes for kids in need.