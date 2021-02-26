RTS waiving fares on route to mass vaccination site for two months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Regional Transit Service has announced it will waive fares on all trips on Route 35 St. Paul from March 3 through May 3 to make it easier for residents to get to the new mass vaccination site.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a mass vaccination site is scheduled to be operational in Rochester beginning March 3 at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot on St. Paul and Avenue E. The governor said this site will be able to administer approximately 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day, and is possible because of a state-federal partnership.

The mass vaccination site will be only for City of Rochester residents at first.

“I thank New York State, Monroe County, the Monroe County Department of Public Health and the City of Rochester for their partnership and for the opportunity to help residents access the new Hawkeye vaccination site,” RTS CEO Bill Carpenter said in a statement. “RTS has played a critical role in helping our community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and providing access to vaccination sites is the next step in that effort.”

The Hawkeye vaccination site is located at the intersection of St. Paul and Avenue E. RTS has 2 bus stops near that intersection:

Outbound: stop ID# 3643

Inbound: stop ID# 3642

The schedule for Route 35 St. Paul is available on the RTS website and paper copies are available at the RTS Transit Center.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren also announced earlier this week that the City’s 311 line will be made available for those eligible to call and get help scheduling an appointment. The mayor said R Centers and the City’s libraries will also have opportunities for those eligible to get help registering for a vaccine appointment.