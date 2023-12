ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Regional Transit Service will be offering free rides in the evening during New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

RTS will provide free rides on RTS Connect and RTS Access in Monroe County after 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through the rest of the service day.

They said they will resume collecting fares as usual with the start of service on Monday morning, January 1, 2024.