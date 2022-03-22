ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Regional Transit Service and local lawmakers called Tuesday for “robust funding” for public transit in the forthcoming state budget.

Leaders said the demand has only increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent aftermath.

As the governor’s budget stands now, there is a 36% increase for public transportation downstate (i.e., New York City), and a 13% increase for Upstate systems (Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, etc.). RTS and lawmakers are calling for that 36% downstate to be matched in Upstate areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, RTS says the need for transit became a necessity for so many across the region: rides to work, hospitals, the grocery store — even transport for city school students at a certain point.

“We also saw how if we have a strong public transit system if we are– crises pop up like a school bus shortage or in our city school district, we have partners who are ready to jump in and solve the problems for us,” said Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136.

State Senator Samra Brouk (D-55) weighed in saying public transit is essential for disadvantaged communities and investing in public transit means investing in families, jobs, and education. State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-56) says a strong public transport infrastructure means we can rebuild Upstate New York and attract more people.

“We can’t just focus on building New York City, we have to talk about building cities like Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, and Albany, and Yonkers, and Plattsburg and Binghamton and all the places that I’ve had the chance to visit. Having a public transit option from the get-go, we will start to attract population back to Upstate New York,” says Cooney.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks (D-137) added, “Adequate funding to public transportation falls heavily on the shoulders of the poor and the working class. We must fund and sustain RTS. Thousands of members of our community depend on public transportation service.”

RTS CEO Bill Carpenter outlines more of what he and lawmakers are looking for.

“We got off to a good start. Governor Hochul included a 13-percent increase in her executive budget in January– she also included 36-percent for the systems downstate— 13 percent for upstate, 13 percent for downstate. Thanks to the hard work of these legislators here with us today the one-house budgets of the Assembly and Senate include the 36-percent increase in funding,” says Carpenter.

He added, “This is an ongoing effort for RTS. To carry out that mission and provide the community with robust public transit service– we need an equally robust investment from our leaders in Albany. To help us build on the new transit system, transit design, we introduced last year– we asked for a 36 percent increase in funding for transit systems across the state; we’re here today to ask Governor Hochul and our legislative leaders to ensure that level of funding makes it in the final budget.”

RTS is also asking for a five-year plan to address capital and infrastructure needs. That will allow for upgrades and to have a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035.